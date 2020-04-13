STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand develops state-of-the art automated robotic device for COVID patients

The device will be launched, on Tuesday jointly by the Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Development Commissioner.

Published: 13th April 2020 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff wear protective gear as they arrive at a hospital where COVID-19 positive patients are being treated. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: To minimize interaction with COVID-19 patients, an automated robotic device has been developed by the West Singhbum Deputy Development Officer Aditya Ranjan, an engineering graduate from BIT Mesra in Ranchi.

The robot will distribute medicines and food among patients lodged in the isolation. The device, which has been named as CO-BOT, carved out from COVID and Robot, has maximum capacity of 30 kg with a range of 300 feet.

“The CO-BOT is basically made of steel having fiber wheels fitted with hospital trolley on its top for carrying medicines and food. It is a delivery device to minimize interaction of COVID-19 patients lodged in isolation centres with hospital staff having the maximum chances of getting infected with the virus,” said Ranjan. 

CO-BOT being built with steel could be sanitized every time it is sent inside the isolation ward, he added. The device being enabled with a high resolution camera could be controlled from one place through the computer connected with it. It could be moved from one bed to another so that patients could take desired things kept on it,” said the DDC.

The device will be launched, on Tuesday jointly by the Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Development Commissioner while inaugurating the hi-tech individual isolation bed where each bed is like a room.

Ranchi Jharkhand Robot Coronavirus COVID19
