Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 survivor forced to sell house amid 'negativity from neighbours'

His father alleged that the neighbours got abusive at times and even chased away the vendors who came to sell vegetables and milk at the residence.

By ANI

SHIVPURI: Deepak Sharma, a COVID-19 survivor, was forced to sell his house due to the negativity of his neighbours, here on Monday.

"There are some people who said things due to which the morale went down. There is so much negativity coming from these neighbours that how can you expect any person to live in such toxicity," Sharma told ANI.

Sharma said that people would spread rumours that if anybody went near his house, family, or even him, they could get infected.

"There are people who told the milkman not to provide milk to us. People also said 'not to walk in the direction his mother was walking as there was a chance of catching the virus'. We know what we need to protect ourselves from," said Sharma

His father alleged that the neighbours got abusive at times and even chased away the vendors who came to sell vegetables and milk at the residence.

"The neighbours have got on our nerves," he said.

Meanwhile, as many as 564 people tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Monday.

India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

Out of the total number of cases, 7,987 patients are active cases while 857 cases have been cured/discharged and migrated.

With 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 308.

Coronavirus
