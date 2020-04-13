STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mathew Hayden's 93 with Mongoose bat my favourite IPL moment: Suresh Raina

Hayden was using a unique bat at that time which had a longer handle and a short but bulky base.

Published: 13th April 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: India batsman Suresh Raina has picked Mathew Hayden's swashbuckling 93 in just 43 deliveries using the unique 'Mongoose Bat for Chennai Super Kings in a 2010 Indian Premier League (IPL) game as his favourite memory from the cash-rich league.

Raina was leading three-time winners CSK in that game against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) at the Feroz Shah Kotla and had also chipped in with 49. But it was Australia legend Hayden's 93 that stole the show as the men in yellow won by five wickets.

Hayden was using a unique bat at that time which had a longer handle and a short but bulky base.

"I want to say one good inning of your's against Delhi. You scored 93 with that mongoose bat. Every ball was going out of the park. You played so well on that particular wicket because the wicket was turning and Delhi played so really well. They scored 190 or 185 something and you were looking so solid," Raina said in a video posted on his Twitter handle while replying to Hayden.

"We had a good partnership, I scored 49 in that game. I was captaining the side, you made me believe we can win from that situation. That was a very very good knock of yours. I still have the signed bat that you gave to me. I'm gonna share it with you, I hope you remember the autograph that you gave me," he added.

The 2011 World Cup winning southpaw, who recently became a father for the second time, further nominated South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis to share his favourite IPL memory.

"Now I would love to pass the yellow love to my brother from South Africa Faf du Plessis. Now, you have to tell us your favourite inning and show us the yellow love," Raina said.

Hayden had nominated Raina in a video posted on the official CSK Twitter handle wherein he talked about his favourite IPL moment which he said was meeting Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama in Dharamsala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suresh Raina Mathew Hayden Mongoose bat
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp