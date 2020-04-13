STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Medical Oxygen IP, Nitrous Oxide IP taxable under Andhra Pradesh VAT Act: SC

SC was hearing an appeal filed by Andhra Pradesh against Linde India Pvt Ltd which had earlier challenged the imposition of outstanding tax liability of of Rs 5,11,062 for August 2005.

Published: 13th April 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court held on Monday that "Medical Oxygen IP" and 'Nitrous Oxide IP" are taxable under the Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Act 2005 and sub-serve a medicinal purpose.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Ajay Rastogi said there is no doubt that they are medicines used in the diagnosis, treatment, mitigation or prevention of any disease or disorder in human beings falling within the ambit of Section 3(b)(i) of the 1940 Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The top court upheld the judgment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court saying the two fall within Entry 88 of the 2005 Act.

"We hold that Medical Oxygen IP and Nitrous Oxide IP fall within the ambit of Section 3(b)(i) of the 1940 Act and are consequently covered in Entry 88 of the 2005 Act.

The impugned judgment of the High Court, to the extent it held that Medical Oxygen IP and Nitrous Oxide IP fall within Entry 88 of the 2005 Act is upheld," the bench said.

The question for consideration before the apex court was whether they are taxable under Entry 88 of Schedule IV of the Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Act 2005 or as "unclassified goods" under Schedule V.

The classification of the two products determines the rate of tax to be levied on them.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Andhra Pradesh government against a company Linde India Pvt Ltd, engaged in the manufacturing and trading of industrial gases as well as Medical Oxygen IP and Nitrous Oxide IP which had earlier challenged the imposition of outstanding tax liability of of Rs 5,11,062 for August 2005.

The company filed an appeal before the Appellate Deputy Commissioner who, by his order dated June 26, 2006, affirmed the assessment of the Commercial Tax Officer.

Later, by an order dated November 25, 2014, the Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, relying on a judgment of the Andhra Pradesh High Court allowed the appeal filed by the company.

The Andhra Pradesh government's appeal before the High Court for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh was dismissed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Medical Oxygen IP Nitrous Oxide IP Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Act 2005 Supreme Court Linde India Pvt Ltd
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp