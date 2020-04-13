STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 9,152, 308 fatalities recorded: Health Ministry

The ministry asserted that the government has enough stocks to conduct tests for up to six weeks and over two lakh samples have been tested so far.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation workers wearing protective suits clean the Nizamuddin residential area in wake of the coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi

South Delhi Municipal Corporation workers wearing protective suits clean the Nizamuddin residential area in wake of the coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Twenty-five districts across 15 states which had detected COVID-19 infections earlier have contained the spread and reported no new cases in 14 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Addressing a press briefing here, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said 796 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 9,152 and deaths 308.

"Twenty-five districts across 15 states which had reported cases earlier have contained the virus and have not detected new ones in 14 days.

This is a positive development," he said.

The districts are Gondia (Maharashtra), Raj Nand Gaon (Chhattisgarh), Davangiri (Karnataka), South Goa, Wayanad and Kottayam (Kerala), West Imphal (Manipur), Rajouri (J&K), Aizwal West (Mizoram), Mahe in Puducherry, SBS Nagar in Punjab, Patna, Nalanda and Munger in Bihar, Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, Panipat, Rohtak and Sirsa in Haryana, Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand and Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana.

Agarwal also said that the Core Strategy Group on COVID-19 was working on rapid and economical diagnostics as well as new drugs.

"The group has been formed, based on a detailed review of COVID-19 research, undertaken by Union Health Minister Harshvardhan along with CSIR and its 38 labs.

The group is working on digital and molecular surveillance, rapid and economical diagnostics, new drugs, repurposing of drugs and associated production processes," he said.

According to ICMR officials, 2,06,212 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far.

"Of these 14,855 tests took place at 156 government labs and 1,913 tests happened at 69 private labs on Sunday.

There is no need to worry.

We have enough stocks to conduct tests for six weeks," an ICMR official said at the briefing.

The Union Health Ministry informed that 78,000 self-help group members of 27 states have produced 1.

96 crore masks under the State Rural Livelihood Missions.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna package, over 30,000 poor people have been provided financial support of Rs 28,256 crore during the lockdown up to April 10.

This includes support of Rs 19.

86 crore to Jan Dhan Yojna women account holders who were transferred Rs 9,930 crores.

"Under the PM Kisan Yojna, 6.

93 crore farmers have been provided support of Rs 13,855 crore.

Under social assistance programmes 2.

82 crore widows, senior citizens and disabled have been provided support of Rs 1,405 crore," Agarwal said.

 

