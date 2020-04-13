Prayagraj police donate a day's salary for COVID-19 relief
The Prayagraj police said that the total amount of this donation is Rs 74,10,129 and it is donated after a humanitarian appeal made by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP).
Published: 13th April 2020 03:08 PM | Last Updated: 13th April 2020 03:08 PM | A+A A-
PRAYAGRAJ: Prayagraj police personnel have donated their one day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for relief efforts towards prevention against coronavirus.
"All officials and personnel of Prayagraj police willingly donate their one day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for prevention of COVID-19," Prayagraj police tweeted on Monday.
-@prayagraj_pol के समस्त अधिकारियों/कर्मचारियों द्वारा स्वेच्छा से— PRAYAGRAJ POLICE (@prayagraj_pol) April 13, 2020
अपना एक दिन का वेतन #चौहत्तर_लााख_सात_हजार_एक_सौ_उनतीस रु. #COVID_19 महामारी से बचाव हेतु “मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष”के लिए भेजा जा रहा है।
आइए हम सब मिलकर इस कोरोना महामारी का अंत करने में अपना अमूल्य सहयोग दें । pic.twitter.com/KIRtBAiJb9
The Prayagraj police said that the total amount of this donation is Rs 74,10,129 and it is donated after a humanitarian appeal made by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP).