Prayagraj police donate a day's salary for COVID-19 relief

By ANI

PRAYAGRAJ: Prayagraj police personnel have donated their one day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for relief efforts towards prevention against coronavirus.

"All officials and personnel of Prayagraj police willingly donate their one day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for prevention of COVID-19," Prayagraj police tweeted on Monday.

The Prayagraj police said that the total amount of this donation is Rs 74,10,129 and it is donated after a humanitarian appeal made by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP).