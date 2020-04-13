STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Puducherry extends lockdown till April 30

The chief minister said that there is no ban on farmers  doing agriculture or in transportation of agricultural materials and implements.

Published: 13th April 2020 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The lock down imposed to contain the spread of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID 19) in the union territory of Puducherry has been extended till April 30.

Announcing this at a press conference on Monday,  Chief minister V Narayanasamy  said  the adjoining Tamilnadu has extended the lock-down and as such Puducherry  cannot  be isolated and hence  the lock down is being extended till  April 30.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce the  conditions  and accordingly a decision on the functioning of industrial units and others  would be taken and announced , he said. As at present, the restrictions on  shops will continue which  will remain open from 6 AM to 1 PM. To prevent people from Tamilnadu  to sneak in to Puducherry,  more restrictions needs to be adopted , he said. Even if revenue is affected , the lives of people needs to be protected, he said.

The chief minister said that there is no ban on farmers  doing agriculture or in transportation of agricultural materials and implements . The  fishermen have been permitted to venture into the sea, but they should maintain  social distancing, he added.

Stating that Indira Gandhi Government Medical college  and research Institute (IGMCRI ) is the only COVID hospital here, the chief minister said that  all other hospitals both government and private have been directed to start functioning and attending  to  other patients. Stringent action would be initiated against any private hospital which failed to open and treat patients and cautioned them of withdrawing licence to operate .

The chief minister said of the six positive COVID-19 cases in the union territory , four are improving at the IGMCRI . No cases are there in all the other  three regions of the UT, he said adding that a random test was conducted on 250 persons  among the general population two days back and  220 Tested negative  and  the result of 30 are expected soon, he said.

He said more cases are being reported in Villupuram  and  Cuddalore districts of adjoining Tamilnadu and hence more  precautions  are needed to prevent the spread here. People in the confinement zones  are following the rules and a complaint that essential commodities are not reaching  them was rectified.

Stating that extension of the lock down is a harsh decision ,the chief minister said that it is the duty of the government to protect their lives even if revenue was affected and appealed to people to cooperate with the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry  Coronavirus COVID19 Lockdown
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp