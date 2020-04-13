Puducherry extends lockdown till April 30

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The lock down imposed to contain the spread of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID 19) in the union territory of Puducherry has been extended till April 30.

Announcing this at a press conference on Monday, Chief minister V Narayanasamy said the adjoining Tamilnadu has extended the lock-down and as such Puducherry cannot be isolated and hence the lock down is being extended till April 30.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce the conditions and accordingly a decision on the functioning of industrial units and others would be taken and announced , he said. As at present, the restrictions on shops will continue which will remain open from 6 AM to 1 PM. To prevent people from Tamilnadu to sneak in to Puducherry, more restrictions needs to be adopted , he said. Even if revenue is affected , the lives of people needs to be protected, he said.

The chief minister said that there is no ban on farmers doing agriculture or in transportation of agricultural materials and implements . The fishermen have been permitted to venture into the sea, but they should maintain social distancing, he added.

Stating that Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and research Institute (IGMCRI ) is the only COVID hospital here, the chief minister said that all other hospitals both government and private have been directed to start functioning and attending to other patients. Stringent action would be initiated against any private hospital which failed to open and treat patients and cautioned them of withdrawing licence to operate .

The chief minister said of the six positive COVID-19 cases in the union territory , four are improving at the IGMCRI . No cases are there in all the other three regions of the UT, he said adding that a random test was conducted on 250 persons among the general population two days back and 220 Tested negative and the result of 30 are expected soon, he said.

He said more cases are being reported in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts of adjoining Tamilnadu and hence more precautions are needed to prevent the spread here. People in the confinement zones are following the rules and a complaint that essential commodities are not reaching them was rectified.

Stating that extension of the lock down is a harsh decision ,the chief minister said that it is the duty of the government to protect their lives even if revenue was affected and appealed to people to cooperate with the government.