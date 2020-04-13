Retired soldier shot by militants, succumbs to injuries in Srinagar hospital

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A retired army soldier shot by militants on Sunday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district succumbed to injuries in a Srinagar hospital on Monday.

Militants had fired at Abdul Hamid Mandoo, the retired soldier in the Buchroo village of the Kulgam district on Sunday evening.

He was shifted in a critical condition to government medical college hospital in Anantnag district from where doctors referred him to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Police sources said the retired soldier succumbed to injuries in the Army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar on Monday.

A manhunt has been launched to trace the assassins.