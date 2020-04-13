STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three more positive coronavirus cases in Vellore, one new case in Tirupathur

According to Vellore district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram, “Three new positive cases (reported) today. They had contacts with the Delhi returnees.”

Published: 13th April 2020 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 10:35 PM

For representational purpose. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore district reported three more COVID-19 positive cases while Tirupathur recorded one more case on Monday.

He appealed the residents of places where from corona cases were reported to come forward to share information so that they could be subjected to tests.

“All people in all those areas, where corona positive cases reported, are requested to voluntarily come forward to provide information about their contact immediately. Otherwise, it will be difficult to control the disease,” he said.

Shanmuga Sundaram stated that they can call the corona control room- 1077, 0416-2258016, 9154153692 and provide information, subsequently medical teams will reach them and take samples.

The tally of positive cases rose to 15 in Vellore district, besides a single fatality.

Meanwhile, Tirupathur district reported one more positive case on Monday taking the total case to 17.

Ambur, where 13 cases were reported, was made a no-go zone from Monday. All the 36 wards in the municipality were sealed while police stepped up surveillance.

The government departments and agencies had been supplying essentials to the local residents through volunteers.

“Essential goods are being reached to the residents of Ambur town through volunteers using 88 vehicles,” Tirupathur district collector MP Sivanarul said.

As many as 120 police men and 80 volunteers were pressed into service for surveillance and reaching essentials to the local people.

Streets and arterial roads in the industrial hub looked deserted in the town due to the total lockdown.

Commercial establishments, except medical shops, were closed down thanks to the lockdown which was enforced to check social transmission of the pandemic.

Regional Monitoring Officers Mangat Ram Sharma (Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research) and V Vanitha (Inspector General of Police- Railways) took stock of the situation in a meeting with district collectors of Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet.

DIG, Vellore Range, N Kamini and SPs of the three districts were also present at the meeting, sources said.

