Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat holds COVID-19 review meeting

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday conducted a review meeting with government officials regarding coronavirus situation in the state.

"Action will be taken as per the guidelines given by the Centre. As of now, the situation is under control in the state," the Chief Minister said.

"We have to maintain caution and alertness and focus on the treatment of those affected with coronavirus. We have to maintain coordination among the district magistrates in the state. People have cooperated with the state government. We have to ensure that people do not have unavailability of essential commodities and services," he added.

The meeting was conducted at the Chief Minister's Office in the Secretariat.

The Uttarakhand Health Department on Sunday said that no new positive COVID-19 case in the state emerged for the fourth day in a row.

The total number of positive cases in the state remains at 35. Seven persons have been cured/discharged.