STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi orders action against those found hiding info about being infected with coronavirus

All district magistrates (DM) and superintendents of police (SP) have been asked to thoroughly check every house and all religious places in rural areas.

Published: 13th April 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to take stringent action against people who are found to be hiding information about being infected with coronavirus and spreading it "intentionally", a senior state government official said.

All district magistrates (DM) and superintendents of police (SP) have been asked to thoroughly check every house and all religious places in rural areas.

In case of any laxity, they will also face action, he said.

"The chief minister has directed that those who are hiding information about them being infected with coronavirus and are intentionally spreading it by concealing the fact should be identified and stringent action be initiated against them.

Clear cut directives in this regard have been given to home and police department," Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters here.

"The DMs and SPs have been warned that if they have not initiated checking in the rural areas despite orders given in this regard on March 29-31, then every house and religious place must be checked.

"If anyone in hiding tests positive for coronavirus, then action will be initiated against that person and also the concerned district administration and police.

No laxity in this regard will be tolerated," he said.

Almost 85 per cent of the coronavirus cases in the state are inside the "ring-fence" of hotspots.

If any person is left out, then the onus is on police and the district administration, he added.

Awasthi lauded the Pilibhit district administration.

With the recovery of two COVID-19 patients, Pilibhit has become the state's first coronavirus-free district, he said.

The senior official said a committee has been constituted under the health minister to restart the emergency services across hospitals and it will submit its report to the chief minister.

Extensive deliberations were held on how to keep private hospitals infection-free, Awasthi said.

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, "Tele-consultation facility from helpline no.

18001805145 has started from today (Monday).

People called on this number, and consulted the doctors.

"Retired doctors who want to register themselves to give tele-consultancy can do so," he said.

Prasad said pool testing for screening of coronavirus patients will start in the state from Tuesday.

"For example, if 10 samples are mixed, and tested for presence of coronavirus, and they test negative, then it indicates that report of all 10 persons is negative and they are infection-free.

If there is infection, then individual testing is done.

This process accelerates the screening.

Pool testing will begin from tomorrow," he said.

To ensure that healthcare staff do not get infected while treating COVID-19 patients, doctors and nurses in 40 districts of the state are being trained in infection prevention protocol.

Till Sunday, Uttar Pradesh had reported 483 coronavirus cases.

Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Saharanpur and Ghaziabad are Uttar Pradesh's worst affected districts.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp