STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

38 COVID-19 cases from Jawaharpur village of Punjab, 28 from two related families

It is learnt that the extended families of a woman Sarpanch and Panch have 28 positive cases and both are cousins.

Published: 14th April 2020 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With two more coronavirus cases surfacing in Mohali district on Tuesday, the total count here has risen to 56 topping Punjab in COVID-19 cases as a hotspot. Of these, 38 cases are from Jawaharpur village of Dera Bassi sub-division in the district and out of them 28 belong to two families which are related to each other.

It is learnt that the extended families of a woman Sarpanch and Panch have 28 positive cases and both are cousins. While today a 56-year-old woman from this village tested positive for the virus, her family members have already tested positive. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Jawaharpur village has now touched 38. Of these 38 positive cases, no one has any travel history as most of them were asymptomatic and were detected only through testing. Some Tablighi Jamaat members had stayed in the village but had left before anyone could get information about them.

A factory owner who was also the member of the local panchayat was the first to get the virus, which then infected his wife, father, brothers, and then his cousin, the woman sarpanch of the village and her family members-husband and daughter besides others. They had organised langars (community kitchens), distributed medicines and masks among the needy and migrant labourers last week.

The first positive case in the village was reported on April 4-that of the panch of the village.

The other case which came today was of a 36-year-old woman from Mundi Kharar who tested positive. She is the maid of the 78-year-old woman who had died on April 7 at the civil hospital in Kharar after testing positive for COVID. Afterwards, her husband a retired Ayurveda doctor had also tested positive.

Both the new cases detected today have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur.

The village had already been sealed and strict curfew has been imposed in the village to check the spread of coronavirus and drones are also being used to keep a check on the movement of people within the village. Twenty-five policemen, including COVID commandos are already been deployed in the village so that nobody steps out of their houses.

Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, Girish Dayalan said that the district administration was undertaking extensive contact tracing exercises and sampling, which is leading to the identification of more cases. "The containment protocol is being strictly followed in the village," he said.

Civil Surgeon of Mohali, Dr Manjit Singh said that teams had been deputed for the villages to take the samples of the women's family members and other contacts.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab coronavirus Coronavirus transmission in Punjab
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp