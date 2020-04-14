After home-made mask, Modi opts for 'Gamcha' during address to countrymen

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday was seen covering his mouth and nose with a traditional 'gamcha'.

Modi's 'gamcha' was a white colour with a red placed alongside a black and white pattern. At the beginning of the speech, he greeted the nation with a namaskar with the 'gamcha' covering his mouth and nose. He later took it off while addressing the nation.

Previously, in an interaction with the Chief Ministers of various states on Saturday, he was seen wearing a homemade mask as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus.

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister announced that the national lockdown is extended till May 3 and urged the people to follow all norms.

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.