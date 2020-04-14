STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amidst lockdown Border Roads Organisation completes strategically important bridge in Arunachal Pradesh

'Personnel of the Task Force were working on it since 17 March and braved the lockdown by following stringent sanitising protocols,' said an officer.

Published: 14th April 2020 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

430 feet long Multi Span Bailey Bridge. (Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While country is busy fighting Corona pandemic with national lockdown positive news comes from farflung Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh where a team of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has completed a strategically important bridge.

An officer of the BRO told, “23 Task Force of Project Arunank of BRO has completed launch of 430 feet long Multi Span Bailey Bridge over the Subansiri River at Upper Subansiri District head quarter Daporijo. This bridge is the only link of 451 villages and the security forces located in the areas of district bordering China.” The jacking down and decking of the bridge will follow in the next 4 days and it will be through for major traffic, added the source.

Talking about stringent measures taken to safeguard the personnel from the Corona Virus the officer said, “Personnel of the Task Force were working on it since 17 March and braved the lockdown by following stringent sanitising protocols.”

Sources said, “Given the strategic importance of task BRO was asked to replace the risky dilapidated structure after the personal intervention of the Arunachal Chief Minister and the Director General of the Border Roads.” 

Government as a policy is focused on such connectivity to the border areas to strengthen the border security and it is desirable in the long term that such areas, which are largely under populated, be populated with sympathetic indigenous population. This policy requires a good road network, firstly for motivating migrated population to return to their areas and secondly, for their logistic support/sustenance.’ BRO is entrusted with the responsibility of development and sustenance of country’s strategic road infrastructure.

Of the 3488 km long Line of Actual Control with China 1126 lies with Arunachal Pradesh alone. 

