Army dismisses reports suggesting its deployment in Gujarat to enforce lockdown

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Tuesday dismissed reports suggesting that its troops have been deployed in Gujarat for implementing the lockdown there.

The force also dismissed reports about purported instructions passed on to its personnel on leave and other retiring from the service.

"Fake and incorrect was found published in certain sections of print media regarding the Army being deployed in Gujarat for implementation of the lockdown. Furthermore, print media also mentions about instructions being passed on the movement instructions of the Army personnel on leave and due for retirement under present circumstances. Both the news are factually incorrect," said the Army sources.

"The media are requested to confirm such inputs from authorised sources prior to its publication," the sources added.

After the counter COVID-19 measures were put in place, there have been several cases of fake messages and videos being made viral on social media.

The force has also been issuing advisories and directions regularly for its personnel through established channels to clear confusion on the issue.