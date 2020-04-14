STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Attack by Pakistan on Indian fishing boats contravention of all established norms: India

New Delhi has already issued a strong demarche to Pakistan over its 'deliberate attack' and firing on Indian fisherman.

Published: 14th April 2020 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

India Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday said Pakistani maritime forces carried out an attack on two Indian boats off the coast of Gujarat two days ago in contravention of all established norms and practices.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs asked Pakistan to instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of "unprovoked violence".

Military officials said the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) targeted the Indian fishermen on board the fishing boats 'Omkar'and 'Mahasagar' on Sunday near Indo-Pak maritime border in the Arabian Sea.

In the firing by PMSA, one Indian fisherman was injured.

New Delhi has already issued a strong demarche to Pakistan over its "deliberate attack" and firing on Indian fisherman.

"India strongly condemns the deliberate attack and firing on Indian fishermen on board two Indian fishing boats by a PMSA vessel on April 12.

In the firing by PMSA, one Indian fisherman was injured," the MEA said.

It said the "deplorable" act by the PMSA and causing bodily harm to an Indian fisherman is in contravention of all established norms and practices.

"Pakistani authorities are called upon to instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of unprovoked violence," the MEA said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India pakistan India fishing boat attack
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp