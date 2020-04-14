Attack by Pakistan on Indian fishing boats contravention of all established norms: India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday said Pakistani maritime forces carried out an attack on two Indian boats off the coast of Gujarat two days ago in contravention of all established norms and practices.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs asked Pakistan to instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of "unprovoked violence".

Military officials said the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) targeted the Indian fishermen on board the fishing boats 'Omkar'and 'Mahasagar' on Sunday near Indo-Pak maritime border in the Arabian Sea.

In the firing by PMSA, one Indian fisherman was injured.

New Delhi has already issued a strong demarche to Pakistan over its "deliberate attack" and firing on Indian fisherman.

"India strongly condemns the deliberate attack and firing on Indian fishermen on board two Indian fishing boats by a PMSA vessel on April 12.

It said the "deplorable" act by the PMSA and causing bodily harm to an Indian fisherman is in contravention of all established norms and practices.

"Pakistani authorities are called upon to instruct its forces to refrain from such acts of unprovoked violence," the MEA said.