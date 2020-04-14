STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 21,000 medical workers in Maharashtra respond to CM Uddhav's appeal to combat pandemic

Within five days, as many as 21,000 people have sent their applications, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Published: 14th April 2020 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai

BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 21,000 medical workers have responded to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's appeal to join the fight against coronavirus.

Doctors, retired medical practitioners from the Armed Forces, retired para medical staff and trained medicos who are yet to find work have emailed their applications on covidyoddha@gmail.com in response to Thackeray's appeal last week.

Of the 21,000, 943 were doctors, 3,312 nurses, 1,141 pharmacists, 863 lab technicians, 766 ward boys, 614 paramedics, 76 retired servicemen, 569 are from allied sectors and many were social workers, it was stated.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, recruits will be stationed at districts as per need and their duties will be assigned by divisional commissioners and district collectors.

