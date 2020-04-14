STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: After PM held up kid's poster, children have another shot at displaying creativity

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) which is fighting against COVID-19 on many fronts has now launched a national 'poster making challenge' for school students.

Published: 14th April 2020 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, PPE

CRPF personnel stitch personal protective equipment (PPE) suits at a camp in RK Puram. The force is now giving kids an opportunity to join the fight (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When Prime Minister Modi announced the nationwide lockdown on March 24, he held up a poster made by a child to show the entire nation how creativity could help in the fight against COVID-19. 'Corona means Koi Road Par Na Nikle' the poster read, which has since become the display picture of many Indians across social media platforms.

Children across the country have another shot at displaying their creativity and joining the global fight against the deadly pandemic. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) which is fighting against COVID-19 on many fronts has now launched a national 'poster making challenge' for school students.

The online initiative, which is likely to engage children who have been suffering from the continued confinement, also carries cash rewards of Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and 25,000 for the first, second and third winners, in three separate categories. The three categories are of Class 1-5, 6-10 and 11-12.

The entries could be in the form of a painting, drawing or sketch with an appropriate tagline and slogan.

In addition, 10 motivational prizes of Rs 5,000 will be given in each of the three categories. The cash prizes are tagged with an array of inventories that would empower them further.

"The entries are being invited through the Twitter account of the Force @crpfindia till April 25, 2020," a senior CRPF official said.

The country's largest paramilitary force which is mandated to provide internal security in Jammu and Kashmir and Maoist-affected areas has adopted the method when the nation rallied against the ongoing pandemic which has so far claimed 324 lives and over 8,000 confirmed cases in India.

Besides sticking to its core competence in ensuring law and order during the 21-day lockdown, the CRPF has gone beyond its professional domain to serve the people in myriad ways -- from distributing food, medicine, sanitisers and other essential items to making masks and donating their salaries towards the PM-CARES fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid19 Covid-19 Narendra Modi CRPF
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp