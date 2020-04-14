STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Ghaziabad, Noida jail inmates stitch nearly 85,000 washable masks

The two districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh have together recorded 107 COVID-19 cases -- 27 in Ghaziabad and 80 in Gautam Buddh Nagar -- so far, according to official figures.

Published: 14th April 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

risoners wear protective masks as they stitching face masks inside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose central jail, in Jabalpur

Prisoners wear protective masks as they stitching face masks inside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose central jail, in Jabalpur. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NOIDA/GHAZIABAD: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, prisoners in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar jails have stitched around 85,000 washable, cotton face masks, to protect people from the deadly virus.

The two districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh have together recorded 107 COVID-19 cases -- 27 in Ghaziabad and 80 in Gautam Buddh Nagar -- so far, according to official figures.

Over 57,000 of these masks have been made at the Dasna jail in Ghaziabad, while 27,500 have been stitched at the Luksar jail in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said.

The work had started in these two prisons after the Holi festival in March but before the announcement of the 21-day lockdown, a senior official said.

"As more and more information about the coronavirus outbreak started coming in, some of the skilled prison inmates rose up to the occasion and volunteered for the job," Vipin Mishra, the superintendent of Dasna as well as Luksar jail, told PTI.

"Around 20 prison inmates at the Dasna jail, and 12-14 at Luksar are engaged in the work. Prisoners get a daily wage between Rs 25 and Rs 40 for their work, depending on the nature of their job - skilled, semi-skilled or unskilled.

Here, those making the masks, additionally get Re 1 per mask," Mishra said.

The fabric used in the masks is procured locally, he said.

"There is an advantage with these masks. These can be washed and re-used unlike some other varieties as disposing them is a concern...The inmates have churned out around 85,000 washable, cotton masks," the superintendent said.

He also lauded the commitment and intention of the inmates engaged in the work.

"There are all kinds of people in the world, good and bad both. Here also we have a lot of good people who have devoted themselves for this work now," Mishra said.

The officer said the masks have been used by the inmates in the jails in the two adjoining districts as well as by police personnel and those in the Uttar Pradesh provincial armed constabulary (PAC).

"These masks have also been made available to NGOs working for the poor people and some other organisations working during the pandemic," he added.

However, officials fear that the mask production might come to a halt soon as the stock of raw material is limited and the fabric is not readily available in the market due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

"The inmates are using the fabric procured earlier. Once that stock is exhausted, we will have to figure out what to do next," Mishra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Noida jail mask Ghaziabad masks Jail inmates mask COVID 19 COVID lockdown Coronavirus Coronavirus india
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp