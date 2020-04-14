STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight more contract coronavirus in Punjab; count rises to 184

Among the fresh cases, four were reported in Pathankot, two in Mohali and one in Jalandhar, according to the medical bulletin.

Health officials dressed in protective suits and masks at NRS hospital during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Kolkata

For representational purposes (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Eight more people contracted coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases in the state to 184, an official said.

With a COVID-19 patient passing away in Jalandhar, the overall death toll reached 13 in the state, he said.

Among the fresh cases, four were reported in Pathankot, two in Mohali and one in Jalandhar, according to the medical bulletin.

Gurdaspur reported its first coronavirus case on Tuesday with a 60-year-old man contracting the infection, official said.

COVID-19 has marked its presence in 18 districts of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the state government started rapid testing in Mohali and Jalandhar which are the worst affected districts in the state.

The government has received 1,000 rapid testing kits from the ICMR and 500 kits each will be used in these two districts, official said.

Among 184 cases, Mohali district continued to top the COVID 19-tally in Punjab with a total 56 coronavirus cases.

Jalandhar reported 25 cases, followed by Pathankot (22), Nawanshahr (19), Ludhiana, Mansa and Amritsar (11 each), Hoshiarpur (7), Moga (4), Rupnagar and Faridkot (3 each), Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Patiala, Kapurthala and Barnala (2 each), and Muktsar and Gurdaspur (1 each).

One patient is critical and on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 13 have died while 27 patients have been discharged from hospital.

A total of 4,844 samples have been tested so far in the state of which, 4,047 were found to be negative while reports of 613 are awaited.

For representational purposes
