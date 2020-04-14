STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hand chopping case: Punjab MLA, who backed Nihangs, loses police security

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said all the gunmen expressed a desire to stop giving security cover to Bains as they felt his comments insulted the police.

Published: 14th April 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Simarjit Singh Bains (Photo | Punjab assembly website)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government on Tuesday withdrew the security cover of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simranjit Singh Bains, as he came in support of the Nihangs who chopped off the hand of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harjit Singh. The legislator had said that the Nihangs did so to avenge the wrongdoings committed by the Punjab Police.

Sources said that the state police has withdrawn security extended to the MLA by its four gunmen. Confirming this, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said all the gunmen expressed a desire to stop giving the MLA security as they felt his comments insulted the police.

He had said that there was resentment against the Punjab Police because they had recently beaten up innocent people. The cops need to introspect why the Nihangs were forced to pick up the kirpan.

Even three ministers had on Monday demanded registration of a case against Bains for inciting communal disharmony. Bains should be immediately booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the National Disaster Management Act 2005, as well as relevant sections of the IPC, the minsters said.

Cabinet Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Balbir Singh Sidhu and Aruna Choudhary condemned Bains for his provocative and vile remarks and asked him to give up Punjab Police security if he did not trust the force.

The ministers also demanded an unequivocal apology from Bains for politicising the issue for cheap publicity at a time when the entire Police force was putting their own lives at stake to save the lives of people from the COVID-19 pandemic and working 24X7 for providing relief to the needy.

Such derogatory statements against the force are unpardonable, said cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa while castigating Bains for trying to derive political mileage of this tragic incident and at a time when the country is facing unprecedented challenges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hand chopping case Simranjit Singh Bains Lok Insaaf Party coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp