STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hospital staff not allowed to enter village, meet mom in West Bengal

I tried to convince them I followed the guidelines of sanitising myself before leaving the hospital. But all my pleas fell into deaf ears, Chitra said.

Published: 14th April 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

A technician prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a new coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: An employee of Beleghata ID and BG Hospital, the state-run referral healthcare unit in Kolkata which is treating the maximum number of Covid-19 patients, was driven out of her village when she arrived there to pay a weekly visit to her mother and sister. The woman, who lost her father a decade ago, goes to her village every week as her mother and 15-year-old sister depend on her. After she was forced to leave, her mother and sister now fear ostracism by their neighbours.

Chitra Mondal, the 24-year-old employee of the hospital’s accounts department, travels to Ranaghat in Nadia, around 80 km from Kolkata, every weekend. ‘‘I went to my village on last Saturday in a car provided by my hospital. As I was about to enter the village, a group of 100 odd villagers waylaid me. They said that I will not be allowed to visit my home.

I tried to convince them I followed the guidelines of sanitising myself before leaving the hospital. But all my pleas fell into deaf ears,’’ said Chitra. Mondal finally spent the night at a relative’s house in nearby Ranaghat town. “My mother and sister are fearing ostracism by the villagers. No one is interacting with them. I fear what will happen of they are not allowed to procure essential items from the grocery shops at the village,’’ said Chitra.

Deputy chief of local Noapara-Mushundi gram panchayat Nabin Chandra Mondal said he had visited the village after coming to know the interception. ‘’Many villagers are visiting my house and saying they will not allow her to stay at home. When I visited the village, I tried to make the villagers understand. Some of them were convinced, but majority of the villagers are not ready to allow Chitra to spend weekends at her home,’’ said  the deputy chief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid warrior Hospital staff
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp