STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Railways extends suspension of passenger services till May 3, offers full refund of fare

The decision was taken after Prime Minister Modi announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 14th April 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Workers giving final touches to train bogies that are being converted into isolation wards at the carriage workshop in Perambur, Chennai

Workers giving final touches to train bogies that are being converted into isolation wards at the carriage workshop in Perambur, Chennai (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways on Tuesday extended the suspension of all its passenger services till May 3, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 threat.

It also said that full refund of fare would automatically be provided to its online customers for trains cancelled up to May 3, while those who have booked at the counters can claim the refund till July 31.

Customers will also get full refunds of their tickets if they are cancelling their advance bookings for trains not yet cancelled, it said.

Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

ALSO READ | India to remain in lockdown till May 3, announces PM Modi

"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways, including premium trains, mail/express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway shall continue to remain cancelled till 2400 hours of May 3," a statement from the railways said.

It also said that to ensure essential supplies in various parts of the country, movement of goods and parcel trains will remain operational.

The railways further said that all counters for booking of rail journey tickets for reserved/unreserved travel at railway stations and outside railway station premises shall remain closed till May 3 midnight.

The railway board has issued instructions to the zones that full refunds for fares of cancelled trains should be initiated by them.

It said no advance reservation of trains tickets, including e-tickets, will be allowed till further orders.

However, facility of online cancellation will remain functional.

"As far as trains cancelled up to May 3 are concerned, refunds would be automatically provided by the railways online to the customers while those who have booked at the counters, refund can be taken up to July 31.

Full refund will be given for tickets for the bookings made for the trains cancelled," it said.

"Full refund will also be there for those cancelling the advance bookings of tickets for trains not yet cancelled," the railways said.

Railways has also extended its earlier waiver of demurrage, wharfage, stacking, stabling, detention and ground usage charges till May 3 for those using its freight services in view of the extension of the lockdown period.

These charges were previously waived off till April 14.

After Modi's announcement of a 21-day lockdown across the country on March 22, the railways on March 24 had announced that its suspension of all passenger services will continue till April 14 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The railways said that passengers could claim a full refund for all trains cancelled in this period till June 21.

Around 15,523 trains run by the railways will be affected including 9,000 passenger trains and 3,000 mail express services which are run daily.

India has reported 10,363 cases of the virus and 339 deaths so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National lockdown LOckdown extension Indian Railways trains Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp