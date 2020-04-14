STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown extension: What does Prime Minister Narendra Modi have in store for the nation?

In its three-day meeting that ended on March 27, the MPC had slashed repo rate by 75 bps to ensure that finance, the lifeline of the economy, keep flowing seamlessly to various sectors.

Published: 14th April 2020 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce extension of the lockdown, he is likely to adopt a holistic approach by relaxing restrictions in areas that are relatively free of Covid-19 infections.

According to sources, the Centre has lined up measures to kickstart the economy that has come to a standstill since the 21-day nationwide lockdown came into force on March 24. The plan is to let key industries open in a phased manner without allowing mass gathering of people. Indications are that the government is waiting for the fourth quarter results of India Inc to start coming in to gauge the extent of impact on companies, before announcing any big-bang relief package for big industries.

Meanwhile, minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting released on Monday indicated that the extent of the dampening demand and productivity loss in the country can only be fathomed after the pandemic subsides.

In its three-day meeting that ended on March 27, the MPC had slashed repo rate by 75 bps to ensure that finance, the lifeline of the economy, keep flowing seamlessly to various sectors.

Sensing a protracted lockdown, the Indian Banks’ Association on Monday asked the Reserve Bank of India to extend the threemonth loan moratorium announced earlier this month to at least five months.

Last week State Bank of India chief Rajnish Kumar and chairman IBA had already hinted that the loan moratorium might be increased further in view of the gloomy economic scenario. Meanwhile, in what may be the first set of data showing the extent of damage the pandemic inflicted on the economy, automobile sales numbers for March showed passenger vehicle sales declined 51% to 143,014 units against 291,861 sold in the same month last year.

The decline is squarely attributed to Covid-19 as customers sought to stay away from showrooms amid the coronavirus outbreak. The prospects of global economy are equally grim. Though the world’s oil exporters have managed to hammer out a historic output cut deal over the weekend — ending the oil price war between OPEC and Russia — to prop up prices, the steep fall in demand could keep prices down.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi COVID19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp