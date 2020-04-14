STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown: India's financial capital desperate to resume production, but how?

The country's financial capital now alone accounts for over 1,540 COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths, an official earlier said.

Published: 14th April 2020 11:38 AM

The country's financial capital now alone accounts for over 1,540 COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai has asked his department to draft a proposal on how to restart industrial production in districts where no coronavirus cases have been found.

But, there would be no permission for any industrial or business activity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, which have been categorised as red zones due to a large number of coronavirus cases, he said.

"I have asked my department to come up with a proposal on how to start industrial production from districts excluding Mumbai and Pune," Desai tweeted late Monday evening.

"One key demand we will be making before the Centre is extending bank loans for next couple of months so that small and medium scale industries could pay salaries to its employees," he added.

The country's financial capital now alone accounts for over 1,540 COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths, an official earlier said.

