Lockdown rules should be followed strictly, says Jharkhand CM Soren

By ANI

RANCHI: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that lockdown rules should be strictly followed in order to combat COVID-19.

''Lockdown must be extended to fight coronavirus. We have to follow it strictly. The government of Jharkhand is working to strengthen social security in the state and to provide help through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to our hardworking brothers and sisters. Stay safe and do not believe in rumours,'' Soren tweeted in Hindi.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.

''Till April 20, all districts, localities and states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase could be allowed to let some important activities, but with certain conditions,'' Modi said in a televised address to the nation.

Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have already announced the extension of lockdown.

India's total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.