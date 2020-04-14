STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown rules should be followed strictly, says Jharkhand CM Soren

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.

Published: 14th April 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RANCHI: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that lockdown rules should be strictly followed in order to combat COVID-19.

''Lockdown must be extended to fight coronavirus. We have to follow it strictly. The government of Jharkhand is working to strengthen social security in the state and to provide help through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to our hardworking brothers and sisters. Stay safe and do not believe in rumours,'' Soren tweeted in Hindi.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.

''Till April 20, all districts, localities and states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase could be allowed to let some important activities, but with certain conditions,'' Modi said in a televised address to the nation.

Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have already announced the extension of lockdown.

India's total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus India under lockdwon Lockdown extension COVID-19
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp