STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New potential COVID-19 hotspot emerges in Lucknow, 1400 lives at risk

As the test report of a critically ill elderly patient came positive for coronavirus on Monday, the authorites isolated more than 1400 people and sealed the locality in the old city areas.

Published: 14th April 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff wear protective gear as they arrive at a hospital where COVID-19 positive patients are being treated in Prayagraj

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The authorities in Lucknow went into a tizzy on Tueday after a new potential COVID-19 hotspot emerged in the state capital. As the test report of a critically ill elderly patient came positive for coronavirus on Monday, the authorites isolated more than 1400 people and sealed the locality in the old city areas.

The infected man, 64, is currently convalescing at Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU). He was hospitalised after developing acute respiratory syndrome and is in a critical condition.

However, soon after the test report of the man landed, the authorities rushed to seal the locality – Nazirabad - which he belongs to. It has a population of over 1000. As many as 65 Trauma Centre health personnel including 13 junior doctors were also quarantined for two weeks as they all had come into contact with the person during his treatment.

Besides, two private medical facilities in the locality - a private hospital and a private diagnostic centre - were also shut and their 50-odd employees were asked to quarantine themselves at homes for 14 days. The old man had visited these two places before getting admitted to the KGMU trauma centre.

As per KGMU Chief Medical Superintendent, Prof SN Shankhwar, the patient was admitted to the emergency ward of the Trauma Centre on Saturday evening. Dr Shankhwar said that the patient was first referred to medicine department by a junior doctor. Subsequently, another junior doctor sent him to isolation ward after seeing COVID-like symptoms in him. “His swab sample was then sent for testing, the report of which was released on Monday,” he said.

While the three junior doctors, who had examined the patient, were quarantined in a city hotel, 10 other doctors who came in contact with the patient isolated themselves by staying in student hostels and guest houses. Other quarantined staff included 40 health nurses and paramedics, 10 sanitary workers and two security guards.

About 300 family members of these health personnel have also been asked to remain in home isolation till further orders. Besides, the patient’s six family members were quarantined in a private hospital.

According to Lucknow Chief Medical Officer Dr Narendra Agarwal, till the report of the medical team arrives, their families would remain home-quarantined. He
claimed that a survey to map further contacts of the doctors and medical staff was already on. The intent is to identify people who might have come in contact with the man in the past 10 days.

Meanwhile, the locality where the old man lived was also sealed in accordance with the containment policy to isolate an area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus corona hotspots Lucknow coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp