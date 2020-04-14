STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

 Prashant Kishor questioned PM Modi's appeal for extension of lockdown

Taking to twitter as he does mostly, Prashant Kishor raised a point if the government's extension of lockdown proves ineffective.

Published: 14th April 2020 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Political strategist Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (File photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Poll strategist-turned politician of new genre Prashant Kishor,again questioned the extension of lockdown, annouced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday,till May 3 in a bid to completely wipe out the infection of Covid 19.

Taking to twitter as he does mostly, Prashant Kishor raised a point if the government's extension of lockdown proves ineffective, in that case ,what is an alternate plan to meet the challenges of post ineffective scenario. He tweeted soon after PM Narendra Modi annouced the next round of extension of lockdown till May 3 calling upon the people to be with seven pledges to beat the Covid 19.

 "It's pointless to endlessly debate the rationale & modalities of the#lockdown2. The REAL question however is what happens if we don't get the desired result even by staying the course on our chosen path till 3rd May?",he tweeted. 

Kishor,who has been questioning the modalities of lockdown since the first day of it, continued asked in the next para of same tweet:"Do we have an alternate plan or the will to course correct?". 

He had attacked earlier on the centre governemnt that enforcement of lockdown on the people without having a holistic policy to end the outbreak. He, on April 8 also,had tweeted under the hashtag#DiffucultTimesAhead,"It is simply incomprehensible to see a police-led generalised lockdown pushed as PANACEA to get over a public health and economic crisis like #CoronaPandemic".

Reacting over the tweet of Prashant Kishor, Bihar BJP's spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand went in hammer and tongs .

 Dr Anand, attacking on Prashant Kishor, albeit obliquely,tweeted in Hindi (loosely translated):"The basic job of an event manager or makdeting manager is to work for money. When they enter politics,they get exasperated to leave an impact.These professional people habitually don't give any advice or suggestions in the interest of the country without money.Such people steal or plagiarise the idea also to make a pseudo impression of being strategist cum opinion maker".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 Prashant Kishor PM Modi Prime Minister
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Do i have to protest every decision of the Govt. since I am in the Opposition? Why does he have to oppose the move of PM. when some states already extended the lockdown on their own.This includes W.Bengal
    1 day ago reply
Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp