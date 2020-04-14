 Prashant Kishor questioned PM Modi's appeal for extension of lockdown

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Poll strategist-turned politician of new genre Prashant Kishor,again questioned the extension of lockdown, annouced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday,till May 3 in a bid to completely wipe out the infection of Covid 19.

Taking to twitter as he does mostly, Prashant Kishor raised a point if the government's extension of lockdown proves ineffective, in that case ,what is an alternate plan to meet the challenges of post ineffective scenario. He tweeted soon after PM Narendra Modi annouced the next round of extension of lockdown till May 3 calling upon the people to be with seven pledges to beat the Covid 19.

"It's pointless to endlessly debate the rationale & modalities of the#lockdown2. The REAL question however is what happens if we don't get the desired result even by staying the course on our chosen path till 3rd May?",he tweeted.

Kishor,who has been questioning the modalities of lockdown since the first day of it, continued asked in the next para of same tweet:"Do we have an alternate plan or the will to course correct?".

He had attacked earlier on the centre governemnt that enforcement of lockdown on the people without having a holistic policy to end the outbreak. He, on April 8 also,had tweeted under the hashtag#DiffucultTimesAhead,"It is simply incomprehensible to see a police-led generalised lockdown pushed as PANACEA to get over a public health and economic crisis like #CoronaPandemic".

Reacting over the tweet of Prashant Kishor, Bihar BJP's spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand went in hammer and tongs .

Dr Anand, attacking on Prashant Kishor, albeit obliquely,tweeted in Hindi (loosely translated):"The basic job of an event manager or makdeting manager is to work for money. When they enter politics,they get exasperated to leave an impact.These professional people habitually don't give any advice or suggestions in the interest of the country without money.Such people steal or plagiarise the idea also to make a pseudo impression of being strategist cum opinion maker".