STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pune slum pockets emerging as hotspots, account for majority of COVID-19 cases

Densely-populated slum pockets in Bhavani Peth and under Kasba Vishrambaug and Dhole Patil ward offices have reported at least 158 COVID-19 cases, they said.

Published: 14th April 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Densely-populated Dharavi is famous as one of the largest slums in Asia.

By PTI

PUNE: Like Dharavi in Mumbai, slum pockets located under Pune's Bhavani Peth and Kasba Vishrambaug areas among others have emerged as coronavirus hotspots accounting for majority of over 300 COVID-19 cases so far, officials said on Tuesday.

Densely-populated slum pockets in Bhavani Peth and under Kasba Vishrambaug and Dhole Patil ward offices have reported at least 158 COVID-19 cases, they said.

Out of the total 34 deaths in Pune district till Monday, 11 fatalities were reported from Bhavani Peth area alone, which includes some slum pockets, the civic body said.

On Tuesday, the COVID-19 death toll in Pune district rose to 38 with four fresh fatalities.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad told PTI that Bhavani Peth and other adjoining 'peths' (old congested areas with narrow lanes) have been sealed off and turned into containment zones to check the spread of coronavirus.

"As a part of containment measures to stop the spread of the virus, our health teams are conducting house surveys in these localities.

They have so far traced more than 300 people with minor symptoms from various slums and houses located in narrow lanes. They are being tested for the infection," he said.

Gaikwad attributed the spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths from localities like Bhavani Peth to factors like concentration of population in a small geography, congested living conditions, lack of medical knowledge among people, to name a few.

"We have been asking people living in the slums to shift to the institutional quarantine as it is difficult for them to follow social distancing norms.

"Unfortunately, most of the people are not ready to leave comfort of their homes," he said.

Besides 78 COVID-19 cases being reported from Bhavani Peth area so far, areas under Kasba Vishrambaug Ward office have reported 41 cases till Monday and those under Dhole Patil ward office 39 cases.

Meanwhile, Health officials said that the four persons --three women and a man--who succumbed to COVID-19 disease in Sassoon Hospital on Tuesday had underlying health conditions.

While the age of the women victims ranged from 42 to 77 years, the male was 27-year-old, they said.

The deceased women were suffering from health conditions such as hypertension, Asthma and kidney-related ailments, while the man had alcohol-related liver ailment.

Dharavi in Mumbai, one of the biggest slum settlement in Asia, has reported 55 coronavirus positive cases so far till Tuesday with seven deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pune slum COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 maharashtra
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp