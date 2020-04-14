STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab government launches rapid testing for COVID-19 in Mohali and Jalandhar

The state government has ordered ten lakh Rapid Testing Kits from the ICMR, with inquiries raised for another 10,000 in the open market.

Published: 14th April 2020 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Golden Temple workers spray disinfectant on the premises in Amritsar during the nationwide lockdown | Pti

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Taking its battle against COVID-19 to the next level, the Punjab government on Tuesday launched rapid testing facilities from two districts of the state, with the aim of eventually covering all the 17 hotspots in a phased manner.

The facility was launched by Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu at SDH Dera Bassi, with the commencement of sampling.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said the state government had received 1000 Rapid Testing Kits for COVID-19 testing on Tuesday from the ICMR. The two districts of SAS Nagar (Mohali) and Jalandhar have been given 500 kits each to start the testing process, she said, adding that the facility is likely to be extended to other districts, according to the situation of suspected cases and availability of kits.

The testing would initially be done for all patients visiting flu centres of government health facilities, who have symptoms for more than seven days. The test is simply done with a single prick to take a blood sample and the result is available in fifteen minutes.

Instructions have been given to the districts to submit daily reports of the tests conducted along with the results. A portal has been created by Department of Health - www.covid-19punjab.in - for gathering real-time information on testing and recording the patients' profile.

The state government has ordered ten lakh Rapid Testing Kits from the ICMR, with inquiries raised for another 10,000 in the open market. With testing the key to controlling the spread of the pandemic, the government is planning to continuously expand its testing facilities, including that of rapid testing, over the next few days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Covid-19 Coronavirus Rapid testing kit
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp