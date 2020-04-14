STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Show cause notices to two Jaipur hospitals for denying care to patient from COVID-19 hotspot area

Published: 14th April 2020 09:37 PM

By PTI

JAIPUR: The authorities here have issued show cause notices to two hospitals after they allegedly denied medical care to a patient coming from a COVID-19 hotspot area, officials said on Tuesday.

Ramganj in Jaipur was declared a COVID-19 hotspot by the government after a number of its residents tested positive for coronavirus.

Shuchi Tyagi, chief executive officer of Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency issued the notices to CK Birla Hospital and SDM Hospital for denying treatment to the patient, the officials said.

Additional chief secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said directions have been issued for ensuring proper medical facilities to all the patients.

Singh said strict action will be taken against hospitals under the National Disaster Management Act and Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act 1957 for not providing proper medical care to patients.

