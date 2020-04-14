Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Roadblocks to restrict entry of outsiders

With the number of COVID-19 positive cases doubling in last five days, the people in different parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, are setting up temporary roadblock to block entry of outsiders. Residents of Hazratbal, Bonapora, Nowgam, Shivpora, Nowhatta, Magarmal Bagh, Chattabal, and some other areas in Srinagar have set up temporary roadblocks. They have also uploaded videos on Twitter informing people about the blockades.

No visitor to Tulip Garden

About 13 lakh tulips at Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar will not have visitors this year due to the ongoing lockdown. It will be for the first time since 2007, when the Tulip Garden was established in Srinagar, that none including locals, domestic and foreign tourists, will enjoy the splendour of tulips at the garden set amidst the foothills of Zabarwan mountain range and overlooking the world famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. Over one lakh tulips of many varieties were added for attracting visitors this time. The tulips bloom for a month and the garden, in normal days, would have opened for public in March-end and remained open till April-end or first week of May.

Dry rations instead of midday meals

Amidst the lockdown, the government is providing midday meals to 8 lakh students at their homes in J&K. Mission Director, Mid-Day Meal Scheme, Arun Manhas said the Directorate of Midday Meal Scheme in collaboration with the food civil supplies departments distributed dry-ration among 8.86 lakh children. These included 5.84 lakh primary and 3.02 upper primary students from all the districts of J&K. In Kashmir division, the bulk of students are from Kupwara (70,420), Anantnag (57,264), Budgam (49,379), Baramulla (46,989) among others. Rajouri (64,180), Poonch (63,766), Udhampur (58,632), Doda (47,430) have the bulk of students in Jammu.

Ensure special care to pregnant women, neonates: HC

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed the government to provide special care to pregnant women, neonates and infants in view of the ongoing lockdown. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal directed the government to look into the issue and put out a protocol if not in place. The directive was passed after a petitioner submitted that the welfare of pregnant women, neonates, and infants had to be specially taken care of in the prevailing situation. Lawyers told the court that families were facing difficulties.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com