Such incidents weaken India's fight against coronavirus: Amit Shah on Mumbai migrant workers' protest

About 1,000 migrant workers who earn daily wages gathered in Mumbai's Bandra area on Tuesday demanding transport arrangements for them to go back to their native places.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called up Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and expressed concern over the gathering of a large number of people in Mumbai's Bandra area in defiance of the ongoing lockdown, officials said.

Shah stressed that such events weaken India's fight against coronavirus and the administration needs to stay vigilant to avoid such incidents.

"The home minister spoke to the Maharashtra chief minister and expressed concern over the large gathering of people in Mumbai's Bandra area," a home ministry official said.

ALSO READ | They just want to go home: Aaditya Thackeray blames Centre for migrant workers' protest in Mumbai

Shah also offered his full support to the Maharashtra government in dealing with the situation, the official said.

A police official said the migrants were dispersed two hours later and have been assured that they will be provided accommodation and food till the lockdown lasts.

In viral videos, police personnel were seen using mild cane-charge to disperse the migrants, who had gathered near the Bandra railway station in suburban Mumbai.

Daily wage workers have been rendered jobless ever since the lockdown was announced late last month to stem the spread of COVID-19, making their lives a constant struggle.

Comments(1)

  • James Mathew
    The government should understand the mental stress of the citizens who are separated from their families. The fear whether they will ever be able to meet their near and dear ones keep haunting them. The news of new cases in China and recovered patients getting affected again shows that we cannot get rid of this virus 100% in the near future. So better unite the broken families before imposing further lockdown.
    1 day ago reply
