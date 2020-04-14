Testing for COVID-19 still poor in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that testing for COVID-19 is still poor in Uttar Pradesh, stating that reports of five people have turned out to be positive for the coronavirus after the death of the patient.

Priyanka took to Twitter to write: "I wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and requested to increase the testing. Reports of five people have come positive for coronavirus after the death of patient in UP. Testing system is still poor. Make the testing system rapid and orderly. Maximum testing can only give us correct picture."

Priyanka Gandhi on April 10 had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to increase the capacity of testing and treatment of coronavirus in the state.

Priyanka, in the letter, had said that the menace of coronavirus is spread across the country, including Uttar Pradesh and had stressed the need for strict action and increasing medical facilities in combating the disease.