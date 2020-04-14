STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Testing for COVID-19 still poor in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi on April 10 had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to increase the capacity of testing and treatment of coronavirus in the state.

Published: 14th April 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:  Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that testing for COVID-19 is still poor in Uttar Pradesh, stating that reports of five people have turned out to be positive for the coronavirus after the death of the patient.

Priyanka took to Twitter to write: "I wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and requested to increase the testing. Reports of five people have come positive for coronavirus after the death of patient in UP. Testing system is still poor. Make the testing system rapid and orderly. Maximum testing can only give us correct picture."

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Priyanka Gandhi on April 10 had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to increase the capacity of testing and treatment of coronavirus in the state.

Priyanka, in the letter, had said that the menace of coronavirus is spread across the country, including Uttar Pradesh and had stressed the need for strict action and increasing medical facilities in combating the disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Priyanka Gandhi COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp