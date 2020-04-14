Washed, ironed, packed for resale: Used N-95 masks worth over Rs 50 lakhs seized, three held in Palghar

By PTI

PALGHAR: Three persons were arrested for allegedly storing used N-95 masks worth over Rs 50 lakh at a residential locality in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

At least 25,000 used N-95 masks worth Rs 51.34 lakh were seized from a house in Gadgapada area of Virar in Vasai, inspector Sidhhava Jaibhaye of the local crime branch said.

The masks were allegedly washed, ironed and packed in boxes for resale, she said, adding that the police had arrested Nagraj Pilla (33), Rohit Kothari (30) and Mohammad Nigar Shaikh (28).

A case was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 270 (negligent and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, Epidemics Act, and COVID Act, she said.