Welcome lockdown extension, but relief to needed required: Shashi Tharoor

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on extension of the nationwide lockdown to May 3, but said that some relief for the needy was also required.

"I support Modi's announcement on the lockdown extension. Can't discard the gains being made. But he should have also announced serious relief for those who cannot make the ends meet. MGNREGA payments, Jan Dhan accounts, GST dues to states, and aid to sweeten the pill," Tharoor tweeted.

On Tuesday, the total coronavirus cases in India rose to 10,363, with 339 deaths across the country.