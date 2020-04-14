STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Welcome lockdown extension, but relief to needed required: Shashi Tharoor

On Tuesday, the total coronavirus cases in India rose to 10,363, with 339 deaths across the country.

Published: 14th April 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on extension of the nationwide lockdown to May 3, but said that some relief for the needy was also required.

"I support Modi's announcement on the lockdown extension. Can't discard the gains being made. But he should have also announced serious relief for those who cannot make the ends meet. MGNREGA payments, Jan Dhan accounts, GST dues to states, and aid to sweeten the pill," Tharoor tweeted.

On Tuesday, the total coronavirus cases in India rose to 10,363, with 339 deaths across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor India Lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp