117 fresh COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state tally reaches 2801

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst COVID-19 affected state.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 117 more COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally of virus-infected people to 2801, said the State Health Department.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst COVID-19 affected state.

The highest number of cases on Wednesday were reported from Mumbai (66), followed by Pune (44), Mira Bhayandar and Thane rural (2 each) and Thane City, Vasai Virar and Pimpri Chinchwad (1 each), as per the state Health Department.

In Mumbai, ten more staff members of a hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. They were in quarantine after three patients admitted at the hospital had tested positive earlier.Now, a total of 35 staff members of the hospital have tested positive for the virus. They are being treated at the hospital itself. Meanwhile, five more COVID-19 cases were reported from Dharavi, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the locality to 60. The total number of deaths in the area now stands at 7.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 11,439 people have detected positive for coronavirus, including 1306 cured and discharged and 377 deaths. Currently, the country has 9,756 active corona cases.

