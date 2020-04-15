STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 Haryana districts in 'Red Zone' as coronavirus cases surge

In all the districts under the red zone in Haryana, over 5,996 people are kept under surveillance while a total 181 people are infected with the deadly coronavirus.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sixty-eight blocks in twenty districts of Haryana have been marked under the red zone, as per the data published by the state government on Wednesday.

States across the country are being divided into red, yellow and green zones based on high, limited or no cases of Covid-19. The division is being done in a bid to allow limited services to function in the safe zones.

READ| COVID-19 lockdown: Village heads in Haryana persuade locals to give up hookah sessions

Nuh, Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram are the worst affected districts in the state. In Nuh, 45 people have tested positive so far, 29 in Palwal, 31 in Faridabad and 32 in Gurugram, according to the data accessed by IANS.

Meanwhile, in Jind block, 607 people have been kept under the surveillance, which is the maximum among all the districts. Panipat, Panchkula, Karnal and Bhiwani area also followed Jind's lead, though marginally.

According to the state government's data, the number of cases during the first two weeks of spread of coronavirus remained considerably low as compared to the subsequent weeks.

Besides this, 49 blocks and towns in 17 districts in the state have been kept under the yellow zone. Even though these districts have no positive cases, Bhiwani Municipal Corporation in Bhiwana district and Uchana Block and Municipal Corporation in Jind district are affected the most with 50 people under surveillance in each region.

Meanwhile, 66 blocks in 17 districts have been marked under the green zones with no positive cases and considerably less people under the surveillance. Among these districts, Karnal's Assandh Block and Municipal Corporation has 12 cases, which is the highest in the green-zone region.

The total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India have mounted to 11,439 with 337 deaths. On a global front, the death toll has crossed over one lakh, while there are over 1.8 million confirmed cases.

