46 foreign Tablighi Jamaat attendees jailed for violating visa norms in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: A fortnight after searches and their quarantine, 46 foreign nationals in Bihar including 20 from Malaysia were sent to jails for violating visa norms.

The police had traced 18 foreigners in Araria, 10 in Buxar district and the rest in Patna.



All of them had sought and were granted tourists visas. But they involved in religious activities violating the Foreigners Act 1946. The nationals from Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh and Indonesia went to Delhi to attend the Tablighi Jamaat Congregation after landing in Bihar last month.

Police have seized the passports and other documents of all the 46 foreign nationals before sending them to jails at Buxar, Patna and Araria.