Coronavirus pandemic: Jaipur turns into a nightmare for Gehlot government

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

In Rajasthan, the Corona crisis has now spread to 25 of 33 districts in total and by Wednesday morning the total number of cases rose to 1046. The biggest worry is the state capital Jaipur which is now in the high-risk Red zone with 476 Covid-19 patients.

Over 400 of the cases are from the Ramganj area in Jaipur’s Walled City. With the number of cases rising rapidly, many say Ramganj area is now a border-line case for Community Transmission.

While the number of patients increased by 23 on Wednesday, Jaipur has by now also seen a total of 6 deaths of Covid-19 patients. A 65-year old woman who suffered from Diabetes besides becoming Corona-positive, died in Ramganj on Wednesday.

Despite the super-success of the Bhilwara Model, in Jaipur, Ramganj area remains a huge headache for the Gehlot government. The administration is virtually tackling the hot-spot in Ramganj as a ‘War Zone’ with several senior officials of the police, Health Department, Energy, SDRF and other agencies deputed in the area. Regular monitoring through Drone Cameras continues and barbed wires were used to seal off some areas on Tuesday. Two Companies of RAC and over 200 Home Guards are giving constant duty in the Curfew-bound Walled City area.

CM Ashok Gehlot has instructed all officials to treat the Corona crisis in Jaipur as a top priority and put in their best efforts to ensure that the Rajasthan capital becomes Corona-free at the earliest. Speaking to officials, CM Gehlot remarked, ‘‘we must identify the maximum possible areas that can be used for Quarantine purposes and develop all basic facilities there. The JDA and Housing Board must ensure that Water -Electricity, Food and all basic needs of people in such areas are well taken care of. The 13 areas in the Walled City where most cases have emerged from should be a special focus of our efforts.’’

The Jaipur youngster from Ramganj area who had returned from Oman did not isolate himself between March 17 to 24 and ultimately his negligence led to the spread of the Corona-virus cases in the entire area. So far, 95 people who were family members, relatives or came in contact with this youth have been found to be amongst the Corona positive cases. About 2.6 lakh people of the walled city under tight scanner and as more people get tested, the number of Covid-19 cases in Jaipur’s Walled City area could continue to rise.

A 4-point formula has now been evolved to tackle the Jaipur crisis which includes :