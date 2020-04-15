STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown: Courts across country face technology hurdle now 

Though the Supreme Court of India has started functioning smoothly via video conferencing, but the use of technology is still a huge challenge at the high courts and district court level.

Published: 15th April 2020 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For advocate Rohan Sharma, seeking bail for his client to take care of his ageing parents was a tough task as he first had to first convince the registrar concerned for listing the case by explaining the urgency and secondly he had to smoothly conduct the hearing via video conferencing.

Though the Supreme Court of India has started functioning smoothly via video conferencing, but the use of technology is still a huge challenge at the high courts and district court level.

On Monday, the top court’s two different benches heard at least 50 plus cases via video conferencing but if one looks at the data available at trial court level, it is quite low and just 15-20 cases are being heard via the telephone.

An additional sessions judge posted at a Delhi court who did not want to be named said, “We are feeling handicapped by not utilizing technology which is available around us as the court infrastructure doesn’t support it. During a bail hearing on Monday, I used my own phone to hear the arguments via video call to the lawyer concerned and this is happening in most of the cases.”

Though the process of providing a videoconferencing facility through e-courts platform is underway, the lawyers can use Cisco Webex for the facility in the interim period.

“If the Advocates/Litigants/Police/Public Prosecutor are not equipped to conduct the hearing from their locations, the facility for video conferencing shall be made available in the Judge’s Conference Room and the Computer Branch shall facilitate such a hearing,” the official order passed by the District Judge stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown Supreme Court
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp