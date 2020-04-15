COVID-19 patient commits suicide at civic hospital in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 29-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, allegedly committed suicide at the civic-run Nair Hospital in Central Mumbai on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day, when the woman allegedly hanged herself using a scarf in the bathroom of ward no 25, an official said.

A resident of Worli in Central Mumbai, the woman had recently tested positive for the infection, he said.

The woman was found hanging in the bathroom by other patients and hospital staff, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered at Agripada police station in this regard.