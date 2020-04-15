STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four Telangana govt officials booked for throwing liquor party

Police on its own registered a case against the Tahsildar, sub-jailer, an Extension Officer of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and a sub-jailer.

Published: 15th April 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Four government officials, including a Tahsildar and a doctor, were booked for allegedly violating the ongoing lockdown and throwing a liquor party in Khammam district of Telangana, police said.

Following allegations that some government officials organised the party by not adhering to social distancing norms, police raided a guest house in Madhira town of the district on Monday and reportedly found the officials consuming liquor.

According to the police, the doctor was caught while other officials fled.

Police on its own registered a case against the Tahsildar, sub-jailer, an Extension Officer of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and a sub-jailer, an Investigating official told PTI over phone.

The government officials were booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (whoever willfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the police official said.

"They have been accused of not maintaining social distancing norms. We are verifying and investigating," the official said.

In view of registration of the FIR, the sub-jailer was placed under suspension, police said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana govt officials liquor party coronavirus lockdown covid-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp