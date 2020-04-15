STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC backs Mumbai police's order against fake social media posts on COVID-19

The object of issuing the order was to genuinely protect people from false and incorrect information being provided about COVID-19, the court said.

Published: 15th April 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Fake news; coronavirus

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the Mumbai police's order prohibiting dissemination of fake messages on social media was issued to protect citizens from incorrect information about COVID-19.

Justice R K Deshpande refused to grant interim relief in a petition filed by one Pankaj Rajmachikar, challenging the police's April 10 order that prohibited the dissemination of fake information through messages and posts on social medial platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Tik Tok, Instagram and so on.

The object of issuing the order was to genuinely protect people from false and incorrect information being provided about COVID-19, the court said.

It noted that there was no urgency in the petition and posted the matter for hearing once regular court hearings commence.

The order issued by the Mumbai police's deputy commissioner of police (operations) cracked the whip against fake content on social media.

The police order stated that administrators of WhatsApp groups will be criminally liable for any fake information sent in their group by any user.

It also banned derogatory and discriminatory messages against any particular community or content that spread panic and confusion among people.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fake social media posts COVID-19 Bombay High Court Mumbai Police
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp