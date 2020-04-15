HC backs Mumbai police's order against fake social media posts on COVID-19

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the Mumbai police's order prohibiting dissemination of fake messages on social media was issued to protect citizens from incorrect information about COVID-19.

Justice R K Deshpande refused to grant interim relief in a petition filed by one Pankaj Rajmachikar, challenging the police's April 10 order that prohibited the dissemination of fake information through messages and posts on social medial platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Tik Tok, Instagram and so on.

The object of issuing the order was to genuinely protect people from false and incorrect information being provided about COVID-19, the court said.

It noted that there was no urgency in the petition and posted the matter for hearing once regular court hearings commence.

The order issued by the Mumbai police's deputy commissioner of police (operations) cracked the whip against fake content on social media.

The police order stated that administrators of WhatsApp groups will be criminally liable for any fake information sent in their group by any user.

It also banned derogatory and discriminatory messages against any particular community or content that spread panic and confusion among people.