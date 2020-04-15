STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh govt to deposit Rs 1,000 in migrant labourers' accounts: Shivraj Chouhan

As labourers find it difficult to find work after the harvesting season is over, the Chief Minister said that in view of the situation, arrangements for their food would be made as well.

Published: 15th April 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL:  Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that Rs 1,000 would be credited in the accounts of the migrant labourers who are stranded in other states, amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Today, we have decided that Rs 1,000 would be deposited in every labourer's account. I appeal to all the migrated labourers that there is no need to worry. In case, more money is required, the money shall be credited in the accounts. In the times of trouble, the government stands in solidarity with you all," Chouhan, who took oath as Chief Minister on March 23, told ANI.

Apart from the depositing of money to the labourers' accounts, Chouhan said that he is in talks with chief ministers of other states to arrange food and water for migrant labourers.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Many workers of Madhya Pradesh are stranded in other states and are unable to return homes due to the extension of the national lockdown. We have even spoken to other state chief ministers as well for the workers' accommodation and food," he added.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 to stop the further spread of COVID-19.

In order to ensure that money is transferred into the accounts, Chouhan requested all MPs and MLAs to maintain a database of all the labourers stranded in other areas so that accounts are created and the money is deposited.

As labourers find it difficult to find work after the harvesting season is over, the Chief Minister said that in view of the situation, arrangements for their food would be made as well.

"I have instructed all collectors to make arrangements for the labourers. There should not be a shortage of ration for them as well," he stated.

Speaking on labourers not having ration cards, Chouhan said, "We would provide two-month ration free of cost -- five kg for every person. But if people do not have ration cards, they would also be given ration cards as well."

"We will not let our brothers and sisters go hungry in this time of crisis," he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 730 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far, out of which 51 patients have recovered and 50 have succumbed to the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan coronavirus Migrant workers India under lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp