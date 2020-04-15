Maharashtra COVID-19 tally climbs to 2,684 with 350 new cases; death toll at 178

By PTI

MUMBAI: The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Tuesday jumped to 2,684 with 350 persons testing positive for coronavirus infection, a health department official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic also increased to 178 with 18 more people succumbing during the day.

Mumbai, the country's financial capital, alone accounts for 1,756 COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths, the official said.

Across the state, a total of 259 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection.

On Tuesday, 11 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded in Mumbai, which is worst hit by the pandemic, four from Pune and one each from Ahmednagar and Aurangabad, the official said.

One of the deceased persons was from another state.

Thirteen of the 18 deceased were also suffering from diabetes, asthma and heart disease, the official said.

Besides Mumbai city, in Thane circle, which consists of Thane city as well as several municipal corporations in Thane and Palghar districts, the total number of COVID-19 cases is 315 with 15 deaths.

Nashik circle has reported 77 patients and five deaths while Pune circle has reported 358 cases and 38 deaths so far.

There are 39 patients in Kolhapur circle with one death.

In Marathwada region, the Aurangabad circle has 25 patients of coronavirus and witnessed two deaths while Latur circle has 13 patients.

There are 41 patients in Akola circle with two deaths while Nagpur circle has 45 patients and one death.

Eleven patients from neighbouring states were treated for coronavirus in Maharashtra.

Two of them died.

Out of 46,588 samples sent for testing, 42,808 have tested negative and 2,684 positive.

Some results are awaited.

Under the cluster containment strategy, as many as 5,059 teams have covered 18.37 lakh people in surveys.

As many as 67,701 people are home quarantined while 5,647 are in institutional quarantine.