STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Migrant gathering at Bandra attempt to disrupt communal harmony in Maharashtra: Congress

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan cited a letter of the South Central Railways for starting special trains to transport migrant labourers that might have triggered the gathering at Bandra.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers and homeless people rest at a temporary camp set up on the premises of a stadium during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Thane

Migrant workers and homeless people rest at a temporary camp set up on the premises of a stadium during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Thane on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Wednesday demanded a thorough probe into Tuesday's gathering of migrants at Mumbai's Bandra railway station and said it was an attempt to disrupt communal harmony and negate the state's efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a press conference through a video link, he cited a letter of the South Central Railways for starting special trains to transport migrant labourers that might have triggered the gathering at Bandra.

A large number of migrant workers gathered at the Bandra railway station on Tuesday, forcing the police to take stern action to disperse them.

Migrant workers have been stranded at various places, including at state borders, ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24.

Chavan said a police probe into the matter has already been launched and the guilty will be brought to book.

He said he smelt a political conspiracy behind the campaigns being run on social media to impose President's Rule in Maharashtra.

"Whatever happened on Tuesday, there needs to be a thorough investigation into it.

"There are some who want to disturb the communal harmony in Maharashtra and negate the state's efforts to fight coronavirus," he said.

Taking on the BJP, Chavan said, "Who is patronising the social media campaigns to impose President's Rule in Maharashtra? It smells of a political conspiracy. This is not the time to play politics, but who is running such social media campaigns needs to be found out."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant gathering Bandra Mumbai migrant crisis coronavirus lockdown Ashok Chavan
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp