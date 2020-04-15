Modi government issues guidelines for economic activities during lockdown 2.0: All you need to know
The move comes a day after PM Narendra Modi declared an extension of the recently concluded 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Published: 15th April 2020
The Government of India on Wednesday came up with detailed guidelines on the relaxation of curbs on economic activities from April 20. The move comes a day after PM Narendra Modi declared an extension of the recently concluded 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Here is the list of activities allowed and those barred during lockdown 2.0:
All agricultural & horticultural activities to remain fully functional, such as - Shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts (including its supply chain) and repairs to remain open. Movement (inter and intrastate) of harvesting & sowing related machines to remain operational.
Manufacturing, industrial establishments with access control will be allowed in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships after implementation of SOP for social distancing. Manufacture of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging can start.
All religious places shall be closed for public, religious congregations are strictly prohibited until May 3. In the case of funerals, a congregation of more than 20 persons will not be permitted for the period.
All educational, training institution etc shall remain closed, taxis (including auto and cycle rickshaws) & services of cab aggregators to remain prohibited until May 3.
Cinema halls, malls, shopping/sports complexes, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, bars etc to remain closed till May 3. All domestic & international air travel of passengers (except for security purposes), passenger movement by trains (except for security purposes), buses for public transport, metro rail services too will remain prohibited until them.
Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations, banking correspondents, ATM operation and cash management agencies to remain functional.
MNREGA works can begin from April 20 with strict implementation of norms such as social distancing and face mask.
Coal, mineral and oil production will be allowed.
The RBI, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies will also remain functional, to provide liquidity and credit support to the industrial sectors.
The supply of milk, milk products, poultry and livestock farming and tea, coffee and rubber plantations can start from April 20.
Central and state government offices, along with local bodies will remain open with the required strength.
Spitting in public has been made a punishable offence and a strict ban enforced on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc.
Highway 'Dhaba', truck repair shops, call centres for govt activities to remain open from April 20: Shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts, its supply chain, repairs, 'Custom Hiring Centres, related to farm machinery to remain open from April 20.
Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, construction of medical infrastructure including the manufacture of ambulances to remain open from April 20.
The central government has made wearing of mask compulsory in public places across the country.
From April 20 activities permitted include agricultural, horticultural activities, farmers and farmworkers in the field, procurement of Agri products, 'Mandis'.
Grocery stores, fruits, vegetables shops/ carts, milk booths, poultry, meat and fish shop to remain open during the lockdown.
Services provided by self-employed electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters to allowed from April 20.
However, the exemptions given from April 20 will not be applicable in COVID-19 hotspots/ containment zones and the State/ UT governments shall not dilute guidelines in any manner but may impose stricter measures as per local requirements.
The home ministry said permitted industries must make arrangements for the stay of workers within their premises or adjacent buildings by observing social distancing norms.
The home ministry said defence, paramilitary, health and family welfare, disaster management, NIC, FCI, NCC, Nehru Yuva Kendra and Customs offices will function without any restriction.
Other ministries and departments are to function with "100 per cent attendance" with deputy secretary and above rank officers.
"Remaining officers and staff to attend up to 33 per cent as per requirement," it said.