STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP man dies after accidentally drinking acid stored in beer bottle

The incident took place on Monday when Suresh Sajalkar, a resident of Chakki crossing, guzzled the acid mistaking it for beer.

Published: 15th April 2020 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation.

By PTI

BHOPAL: In an act of sheer desperation, a 50-year-old man died after he accidentally consumed some acid stored in a beer bottle at Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday when Suresh Sajalkar, a resident of Chakki crossing, guzzled the acid mistaking it for beer, inspector Sanjeev Chouksey of T T Nagar police station said.

His condition soon deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital, where he died on Wednesday, he said.

A case was registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday issued a release stating that while cinema halls and malls will remain closed till May 3 as per the extended COVID-19 lockdown, liquor shops will stay shut till April 20.

The statement has given tipplers in the state, who have been deprived of their quota of alcohol ever since the lockdown was enforced on March 25, a ray of hope.

"I am optimistic that liquor shops and beer bars will reopen on April 20," one of the locals said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
acid death liquor Madhya Pradesh death Bhopal death
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp