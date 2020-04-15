STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Noida man shoots, injures friend for sneezing while playing Ludo

As soon as people got to know about the shooting, they started gathering at the spot

By IANS

GAUTAM BUDH NAGAR: A man in Greater Noida allegedly shot at his friend for sneezing while playing Ludo. The victim was critically injured in the incident.

Greater Noida DCP Rajesh Kumar Singh told IANS on Wednesday: "On Tuesday, a man shot at his friend following an altercation over sneezing while playing Ludo game with two others. The police have registered a case in this regard."

According to the DCP, four people -- including Jaiveer aka Gullu and Prashant alias Pravesh -- were playing Ludo at Saithali temple in Daya Nagar village of Greater Noida. In between, Jaiveer suddenly sneezed and Prashant angrily asked him whether he wanted to spread coronavirus?

At this, Jaiveer pretended to sneeze again and said yes, take this corona.

Thereafter, both had an altercation and Prashant shot at Jaiveer with a country-made pistol, the DCP said.

As soon as people got to know about the shooting, they started gathering at the spot but the police reached there and admitted Jaiveer in a hospital, where his condition is stable now, added Singh.

